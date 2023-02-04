New Updates on NTR’s upcoming Projects

NTR after RRR took quite a long time to start shooting for his next project. He shelved his movie with Buchi Babu Sana and fans started waiting for his next film to go on to the floors. Here comes an end to the fan’s wait. There is a strong buzz going on that NTR30 in Koratala Siva film will start shooting in March and the official launch will happen this month.

Currently, there is a set work going on in Hyderabad for a massive action sequence. Several important scenes of NTR30 will be canned in the Hyderabad set and in Goa. Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for NTT30 and Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will jointly produce this action entertainer. Leaving this NTR and Prashanth Neel project is also on. As per sources, NTR31’s pre-production work will start in September. Prashanth Neel will shift his focus on the film once he is done with Salaar. There is also a strong buzz that NTR will work with Marvel.