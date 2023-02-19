Taraka Ratna’s last rites to be held tomorrow

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away yesterday at Narayana Hrudalaya, Bengaluru. His mortal remains reached his residence in Mokila in Ranga Reddy district. Taraka Ratna’s family and close relatives offered their condolences and several Tollywood celebrities are expected to pay their tribute today. His last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee hills. The actor’s mortal will be kept in the Telugu Film chamber of commerce for fans’ last tribute from Monday 7 AM.

Taraka Ratna’s Babai Balakrishna wrote an emotional note on social media about his dismissal. All the celebrities were heartbroken and shared their heartfelt notes on their official pages. Taraka Ratna fell ill at Yuvagarjana padayatra when he was walking with TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh at Kuppam. After 23 days of a long battle, the actor had his last breath.