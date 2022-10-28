TDP asks Jagan for debate on BC welfare

TDP politburo member, Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu, on Friday advised Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, to immediately stop showing false affection towards the Backward Classes (BCs) in the State.

Ayyannapatrudu told media persons at the party headquarters here that it was the TDP that always stood by the BCs. It is really surprising that Jagan Mohan Reddy could think of the BCs three years after coming to power.

In fact, Reddys are dominating the whole State, he said pointing out that YSRCP MP, Vijayasai Reddy, was the incharge for North Andhra till recently and now another YSRCP leader, YV Subba Reddy, replaced him now. While Midhun Reddy is the incharge for the both the combined Godavari districts, Rami Reddy is for Guntur and Krishna districts, Pratap Reddy is the incharge for Prakasam, Nellore and Kurnool. Similarly, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy is the incharge for Anantapur, Kadapa and Chittoor districts, he pointed out. All these Reddy incharges have been given full powers to loot their respective districts, Ayyannapatrudu said.

Ayyannapatrudu asked Jagan to come for open debate with him on the BC welfare done by the TDP in the past and the YSRCP now. He asked why the BC leaders in the ruling YSRCP are not raising their voice when injustice is done for the community.

What is the use of forming 56 corporations when funds are not released for even a single corporation, he asked. The Jagan Reddy government has diverted Rs 36,000 cr funds meant from the BC Welfare Corporation and the Adarana scheme meant for the welfare of the community has been withdrawn, the TDP leader said.

Even the Central funds meant for BC welfare are being diverted, he said and dared the YSRCP to come for an open debate on all these issues. The sarpanches too have no powers now and the panchayats are not in a position to pay even their power bills, the TDP politburo member noted.

Calling upon the BC community across the State to come onto a common platform to fight for their rights, Ayyannapatrudu demanded the State Government to release a white paper on the welfare measures taken till now by the ruling dispensation.