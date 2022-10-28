AP govt increases Arogyasri coverage

The State government had increased the number of health procedures to 3255 from the present 2446 procedures. Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the inclusion of 809 new procedures under the Arogyasri from November 1.

The chief minister, during a review on health, at his camp office on Friday, said that the TDP government had just 1059 procedures till May 2019. He said that the YSR Congress government had increased these procedures to 3255 in the last three-and-a-half years.

The chief minister further claimed that the government had spent Rs 3481.7 crore in the last three years under Arogyasri, while the TDP government had spent just Rs 1299.01 crore. He claimed that his government was giving priority to health care.

He said that village clinics, primary health centres and general hospitals were strengthened with additional infrastructure during the last three years. He further said that the government is also introducing a family doctor system where the doctors visit every household and record the health particulars of every individual.

The health record of every person would be made available online, the chief minister said. He further said that his government was also constructing 17 new medical colleges in the state, which had never happened in the country in the last 75 years. He said five new medical colleges were ready and would start the academic year from 2023. Every college would have a teaching hospital, the chief minister said.

The chief minister also asserted that his government had taken up recruitment of doctors and other medical professionals on a large scale in the state. He said that from the village clinic to the regional hospital, all medical posts were filled in the last three years.