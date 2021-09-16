TDP bosses act firmly, deal decisively with JC brothers’ indiscipline

The TDP leadership has made it clear to the JC brothers that however powerful or useful they might be, they will still have to abide by the party discipline. Those who contravene the party line and try to create unnecessary divisions in the party would not be tolerated, is the unequivocal message. The TDP told the JC brothers that it would value the loyalists rather than the newcomers.

Recently, JC Prabhakar Reddy has made vituperative attacks on the senior leaders in the party. At the meeting organised by the TDP on issues pertaining to the Rayalaseema region, he claimed all except JC brothers were in collusion with the YSRCP. This comment created quite a commotion in the party. Several senior TDP leaders have taken the issue to the notice of the party leadership. The party leadership took a serious view of this. Instead of trying to patch up, JC Prabhakar Reddy held another meeting on Tuesday and reiterated his charges. This was again taken to the notice of the party’s leadership.

Strongly reacting to JC brothers’ intransigence, the top leadership annulled the TDP committee for parliament, which was formed only two months ago. Immediately , a new committee was constituted on Wednesday night. In the newly constituted committee, Kaluva Srinivasulu was announced as the president and Sridhar Chowdary of Uravakonda was made the general secretary. There are 40 members in the committee. Of these only five persons owing their allegiance to JC brothers are included. But even these leaders have been with the TDP for several years, in fact much before the JC brothers joined the party.

Thus the TDP party leader has decisively indicated that it is with the loyal party leaders and that it does not brook any insubordination and indiscipline. This is being seen as an indication that the party does not tolerate any groupism. This firmness is being appreciated by the party’s rank and file.