This Rajguru is emerging ‘all powerful’ in Jagan raj

In the olden folklore movies, one would see the Rajguru playing a pivotal role in the rule of the kinds. His word used to the law and kings and queens paid obeisance to them. Not much seems to have changed in this despite the advent of democracy. Remember, the chief minister of a Telugu state made his Guru, who is the pontiff of a famous mutt, sit in his chair and bless him. The AP CM, despite being a non-Hindu, has his own Guru, who has great influence over him.

The buzz in the AP political circles is that the unofficial Raj Guru is deciding everything in the governance of temples, especially in Tirumala. He is playing a key role in making changes in the darsanam timings of the Tirumala temple. Even appointments and expansion of the existing committees are being done only after consulting him. Realising his clout, several TTD officials are making a beeline to the seer’s ashramam and are said to be prostrating before him. They are also said to be receiving special benedictions, teertham and prasadam from the hands of the seer.

Significantly, the seer has reportedly asked the TTD to re-launch its bhajan mandals in the slums, dalit colonies and tribal areas to propagate Hindu dharma. The seer is said to have advised them to take action against those resorting to conversion atop the Tirupati temple.

Sources say that it was the intervention of this seer that has influenced the TTD executive board and the chairperson to allow darshanams. The swamy is said to be behind the recent controversy over traditional food service in Tirumala. Sources say that the seer’s proximity to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is being widely spoken in hushed tones.