Exclusive: SS Rajamouli’s next is a Bollywood Film

SS Rajamouli is the best director of the country and he is completely focused on RRR that has NTR, Ram Charan in the lead roles. The top director announced that he will work with Mahesh Babu in his next film and the scriptwork of the project is currently happening. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that SS Rajamouli will complete a Bollywood project before he starts working on Mahesh Babu’s film. Mahesh Babu is busy with Sarkaru Vaari Paata which is aimed for Sankranthi 2022 release. He will then work with Trivikram which will release during the second half of 2022.

Rajamouli is keen to complete a small film with Bollywood actors before Mahesh turns free. The film is an experimental attempt and it will be made on a strict budget. Rajamouli will complete the shoot in a month and he will complete the post-production work in one more month. For now, it is unclear if SS Rajamouli directs the project or if he will supervise the film. More details awaited.