TTD Board appointments indicate Jagan-KCR ‘understanding’!

The appointments made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to the TTD Board (Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam) Board on Monday triggered political speculations that there is an ‘understanding’ between Jagan, Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao and his son K.T.Rama Rao.

This is because Jagan appointed five persons to TTD Board which were recommended by KCR and KTR.

In fact, speculations are rife that Jagan has even agreed to accommodate one more woman recommended by KTR as a ‘special invitee’ on TTD Board and orders are awaited anytime.

Jagan appointed MSN Laboratories vice president Jeevan Reddy as a member of TTD Board. Jeevan Reddy is the brother of TRS Mahabubnagar MP Manne Srinivas Reddy.

Jagan continued Jupally Rameshwar Rao of My Home Group, B Parthasaradhi Reddy of Hetero Group and TRS leader from Siddipet Mooramsetti Ramulu as members in the new TTD Board. All these are close aides of KCR.

TRS Koratla MLA Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao was also appointed to TTD Board. He is a relative of KCR.

Contrary to speculations that Jagan will not consider recommendations of KCR in the wake of the ongoing Krishna water dispute between both the states, Jagan accommodated all recommended by KCR and KTR in the new TTD Board.