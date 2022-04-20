TDP created suicide squad with 100 youth

The opposition TDP had formed a suicide squad with 100 youth to take on the YSR Congress leaders who criticise party chief N Chandrababu Naidu. This was said by TDP leader and former MLC Buddha Venkanna in Vijayawada on Wednesday during the birthday celebrations of the party chief.

Joining the birthday celebrations, Buddha Venkanna, said that the ruling YSR Congress leaders were making abusive comments against Chandrababu Naidu. Though the TDP leaders were also giving fitting reply, t5he abuses were increasing, he said.

The former MLC, who is one of the close loyalist and coterie member of Chandrababu Naidu, said that they have created a suicide squad that would take on Chandrababu Naidu’s critics. The members of this squad are even ready to kill the YSR Congress leaders as revenge.

“The squad members are ready to kill or get killed,” Venkanna said and warned the YSR Congress leaders against making derogatory statements. He further said that the squad members will not allow any YSR Congress leader to make filthy comments against any of the family members of Chandrababu Naidu.

Venkanna also claimed that senior TDP leader K Nagul Meera, also from Vijayawada, is part of preparing this suicide squad. Though Meera did not endorse his statement, Venkanna said that the squad would keep an eye on Chandrababu Naidu’s residence and the party office.

He recalled that the YSR Congress leaders have tried for an attack on Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in the past. Similarly, another group of the YSR Congress activists have attacked the TDP office in Mangalagiri. He said that if the YSR Congress leaders resort to these sort of activities in future, the TDP suicide squad would take revenge.

The big question is whether Venkanna is really serious about his statement?