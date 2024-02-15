x
Home > Politics

TDP demands YSRCP to come out with details on funds received under electoral bonds

Published on February 15, 2024 by

Welcoming the Supreme Court judgement delivered earlier in the day on funds received by political parties in the name of electoral bonds, the TDP on Thursday demanded the ruling YSRCP to clearly come out with all the details on the funds they have received till now.

Deepak Reddy, the spokesman of the TDP, through a video message said that the TDP welcomes the apex court verdict striking down the electoral bonds scheme and said that the party has long been demanding the disclosure of funds received by the parties, including the YSRCP. Recalling the demand made by TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, to disclose the details of the Rs 100 cr funds received by the YSRCP under the electoral bonds, Deepak Reddy said that the Association of Democratic Reforms the YSRCP has received Rs 101.86 cr from corporates under this scheme.

The YSRCP stands second in the country in the total collection of funds under the electoral bonds scheme, he said that TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is a strong vocal advocate on transparency and accountability in politics. Calling the Supreme Court judgement as historic, Deepak Reddy said that all the parties in the country come out with details on how much funds they have received.

