Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Anushka’s Seelavathi

Published on February 16, 2024 by

Top beauty Anushka has been quite choosy and is not ready for a signing spree though she is rushed with offers. She recently started working on a women-centric attempt directed by Krish. Massive sets are constructed in Hyderabad for the shoot and we have exclusively heard that the film is titled Seelavathi. Anushka will be seen in the title role and the film will have its release in all the South languages later this year.

Krish is planning to complete the shoot in quick schedules. The makers are yet to make things official and the videos, pictures of Anushka went viral recently. First Frame Entertainment in association with UV Creations are the producers and several renowned technicians are working for the film. Seelavathi will release this year. Anushka announced that she would make her debut in the digital space soon.

