Exclusive: Anushka’s Seelavathi

Top beauty Anushka has been quite choosy and is not ready for a signing spree though she is rushed with offers. She recently started working on a women-centric attempt directed by Krish. Massive sets are constructed in Hyderabad for the shoot and we have exclusively heard that the film is titled Seelavathi. Anushka will be seen in the title role and the film will have its release in all the South languages later this year.

Krish is planning to complete the shoot in quick schedules. The makers are yet to make things official and the videos, pictures of Anushka went viral recently. First Frame Entertainment in association with UV Creations are the producers and several renowned technicians are working for the film. Seelavathi will release this year. Anushka announced that she would make her debut in the digital space soon.