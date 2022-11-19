TDP is an example for welfare, development, says Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday was highly critical of the policies being adopted by the ruling dispensation, particularly against the TDP leaders and the programmes being organised by the party in the State.

Expressing satisfaction over the turn out of the crowd for his recent meetings and the programmes organised by the TDP earlier, Chandrababu said that the TDP always works with national agenda. The TDP national president was addressing the party general body meeting after launching the agitational programme titled as ‘Idemi Kharma’ (What is this ill-fate?).

Chandrababu said that the TDP was a partner in several national reforms and functioned always with responsibility, either in power or in Opposition. Stating that he had become an MLA for the first time in 1978, Chandrababu Naidu said that he has worked with several chief ministers in his career and when he himself was the chief minister many world leaders visited Andhra Pradesh to have first hand information on the administration.

Observing that the TDP is a classic example for welfare and development, he said that for the first time in his life he is witnessing such a hostile Government.

“Though I am pained at these incidents, I have to move on democratic lines and follow the norms,” he said, adding that troubles are being created at the public meetings being addressed by the TDP leaders. Several obstructions were created even for the Mahanadu programme but still those gathered for the meeting firmly resisted them, he recalled. The gathering for his Nandigama meeting is a record he said adding “I have never seen such a huge crowd for a public meeting both at Nandigama and in Kurnool addressed a couple of days ago.” he recalled.

Jagan is only trying to resist the TDP from coming back to power, Chandrababu said that the YSRCP is destroying all sectors as part of its mission. He called upon the party leaders to take the initiative to bring more awareness among the public on the need for the TDP to come to power in the coming polls and take the ongoing “Idemi Kharma’ programme seriously.