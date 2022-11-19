Vundavalli wants to see information on Margadarsi

Former Congress MP, Vundavalli Arun Kumar on Saturday asked the state government officials to show him the information collected by the officials during the raids on Margadarsi Chit Funds. Arun Kumar welcomed the officials of the Stamps and Registration Department for conducting raids on the Margadarsi Chit Fund offices.

He said that the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on Margadarsi on December 2 and asserted that the raids must have collected some key information by the officials.

Arun Kumar said that advocates of Margadarsi have tried to inform the court some 12 years ago that the AP government headed by Dr Rajasekhar Reddy had booked the case only due to political vengeance. He said that Margadarsi advocates have told the court that Eenadu group was exposing the failures of the Congress government in the state and the case on Margadarsi was only a vengeance.

However, he said that his advocates and the advocates of the State government have argued that if Eenadu was exposing the corrupt practices of the government, the government too had the right to expose the corrupt practices of Margadarsi.

Arun Kumar expressed confidence that the present raids would bring some information that would help in the speedy disposal of the case. He said that Margadarsi, had earlier told the court that it had stopped collection of deposits, but was now showing the deposits as receipts.

He also recalled that advocates have told the court that Ramoji Rao is not the chairman of Margadarsi but asserted that Ramoji continues to be the chairman of the Group.

Arun Kumar said that he had written to the officials of the stamps and registration department seeking permission to him to personally visit their office and see the data that they have collected from the Margadarsi offices during the raid. He expressed confidence that the officials would help him and give him the information that would help him fight the case in the Supreme Court.