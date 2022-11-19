Varisu controversy takes a new Turn

Top Tollywood producer Dil Raju has been facing the heat because of his upcoming movie Varisu. Dil Raju himself called it a Tamil film during the shoot and the Telugu Producers Council asked the producer to allocate theatres for straight Telugu movies like Waltair Veerayya and Veerasimha Reddy. Dil Raju has been tightlipped about the issue and he is busy planning a wide release for Vaarasudu across the Telugu states. The exhibitors too are quite interested to screen Telugu films instead of Vaarasudu.

The Tamil directors and producers are now furious over the move of the Telugu Producers Council. They are in plans to conduct a meeting on November 22nd to discuss about the issue. They feel that Telugu films are given enough number of screens in Tamil Nadu and they are keen to stall the release of Telugu films in the future if Varisu release comes to a halt in Telugu. The Tamil Film Producers will meet to discuss and take a call about the issue. Varisu controversy is taking a new turn. All the three films Waltair Veerayya, Veerasimha Reddy and Varisu are in the final stages of shoot.