Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Gets Engaged

Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai today. Ira Khan is spotted in a red gown while Nupur is dressed in a black suit. Ira Khan’s parents Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Imran Khan and Zeenat Hussain attended the engagement ceremony. The pictures are now going viral on the internet. Ira Khan has been in a relationship with Nupur from the past few years and the duo made it official recently. Ira Khan and Nupur have been posting pictures from their daily happenings across the social media circles.

Nupur Shikhare is a celebrity fitness trainer and Ira Khan is working as an assistant director in Hindi films. The wedding date of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will be finalized and announced soon.