TDP leaders under house arrest in AP

The state police have kept TDP leaders under house arrest across the coastal districts on Monday. The police also did not allow the TDP leaders to conduct Chalo Kantheru programme in support of the party activists who were allegedly attacked by the ruling YSR Congress party.

The TDP leaders alleged that their party activists, Karlapudi Venkayamma and her son were attacked by the YSR Congress leaders in the village the other day. Though the TDP activists are said to be safe, the party had given the Chalo Kantheru programme.

However, the police kept the senior leaders of the TDP under house arrest in Guntur, Bapatla, Krishna, NTR and Eluru districts as a precautionary measure. The party leaders in other districts across the state were also kept under house arrest, when they tried to lead the party workers from their respective districts to join the Chalo Kantjeru programme.

TDP former ministers Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Nakka Ananda Babu, former MLAs Tenali Sravan Kumar and Tangirala Sowmya accused the government of targeting the opposition party leaders and the cadre. They said that the Government had killed hundreds of the TDP activists and arrested dozens of the party leaders in the last three years.

The former ministers criticised the government and the ruling party for the alleged attack on the TDP activists in Kantheru village of Guntur district. They also blamed the police for acting on the political agenda of the ruling YSR Congress.

The TDP leaders asked the police to arrest all those who attacked the TDP activists in Kantheru village. They also sought protection for the TDP activists across the state and stopped the political witch-hunt by the ruling party in the state.