Venky and Ram Charan coming for Rana

Rana Daggubati will test his luck with Virata Parvam, an interesting social drama that is directed by Venu Udugula. The film has been premiered for celebrities and the response is extremely positive. The promotional activities of Virata Parvam are happening at a fast pace and a grand pre-release event is planned this week. Victory Venkatesh and Ram Charan will attend the pre-release event of Virata Parvam. The event will take place in Hyderabad and this would be the third event from the team after the Trailer Launch and the Aatmeeya Veduka.

Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, Priyamani and Naveen Chandra played the lead roles in this social drama and the film is heading for release this Friday. SLV Cinemas and Suresh Productions are the producers. Rana hasn’t scored a solo hit in the recent years and he is pretty confident on Virata Parvam. The makers are spending a bomb on the promotions. This would be the next release for Sai Pallavi after Shyam Singha Roy that released in December. Virata Parvam presents Rana and Sai Pallavi as naxalites.