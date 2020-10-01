TDP Mahila committees formed for 25 LS constituencies

Just a few days ago, the TDP announced its committees for all the 25 parliamentary constituencies. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has begun to focus on strengthening the party machinery with parliamentary segment as the unit. Till now, each district is taken as a unit. Even then, the new strategy of Naidu falls within the line of CM Jagan Reddy who has been bent on making each parliamentary segment into a district in the State.

Silently, the TDP has done its home work and changes its strategies much ahead of the YCP as far as the new districts are concerned. Now, Telugu Mahila has also formed its similar committees with LS segment as the unit.

Telugu Mahila State President Vangalapudi Antiha announced the new committees. The parliamentary segment wise women presidents and general secretaries announced by Ms Anitha are as follows:

Araku – Vantala Rajeswari and Gabbadi Santhi Kumar, Srikakulam – Tammineni Sujata and Asa Leela Rani, Vizianagaram – Suvvadi Vanajakshi and Anuradha Begum, Visakhapatnam – Sarvasiddhi Ananta Lakshmi and Gangirla Satyavati, Anakapalli – Adari Manjula and Ramanamma, Kakinada – Sunkara Pavani and Chapala Prashanti, Amalapuram – Pichcheti Vijaya Lakshmi and Adhikari Jaya Lakshmi, Rajahmundry – Male Vijaya Lakshmi and Deva Krupa, Narasapuram – Pasupuleti Ratna Mala and Tanuku Revati, Elur – Chintala Venkata Ramana and Unnamatla Sunitha, Machilipatnam – Talasila Swarna Latha and Pydimukkala Krishna Kumari, Vijayawada – Chennupati Usha Rani and Krishna Kumar, Guntur – Annabattuni Jayalakshmi and Rizwana, Narasaraopet – Dasari Udaya Sri and Gangineni Leelavathi, Bapatla – Chandolu Prithivi Latha and Pallam Sarojini, Ongole – Ravuri Padmaja and Aruna Reddy, Nandyal – Kammari Parvatamma and Bharati, Kurnool – Sk Mumtaz and Eediga Sukanya, Anantapuram – Musheera Begum and Priyanka, Hindupuram – Putturu Subbaratnamma and Rama Subbamma, Kadapa – Kranti Swetha Reddy and Kota Sridevi, Nellore – Panabaka Lakshmi and Kommali Vijayamma, Tirupati – Chakrala Usha and Mattam Sravani Reddy, Rajampeta – K Anasuya Devi and Adaveti Vijaya, and Chittoor – Karjala Aruna and Lakshmi Prasanna.