Allu Arjun’s intense training for Pushpa

Several young actors of Telugu cinema returned back to work with their respective films from September after a long break due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The top actors of Telugu cinema are expected to join back into action from October. Allu Arjun is focused on Pushpa, an action entertainer that will be directed by Sukumar. This big-budget action entertainer discusses about red sandalwood mafia and it has to be shot in thick forests. Sukumar is in plans to commence the shoot of the film with an action episode in November.

The entire unit is back to work and Allu Arjun is being trained rigorously for the action episode. Peter Heins designed the action stunt and the stunt rehearsals are going on in Hyderabad. The look of Allu Arjun too is designed and the actor is getting into the look. He will be playing a lorry driver and will speak in the Chittoor accent for the movie. Sukumar is keen to can the action episode in Kerala and the makers are acquiring all the permissions. If the Kerala permissions are denied, the action episode will be shot in Maredumilli forests. Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.