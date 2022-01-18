TDP MLA’s plight in YSRCP, na ghar ka, na ghat ka!

Few TDP MLAs have joined YSRCP after 2019 Assembly polls with a hope of enjoying power and position if they join ruling party instead of remaining powerless in Opposition party. But all their hopes were dashed as they neither got power or money or even the respect they deserve as an MLA.

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy met them only while they joined YSRCP. There has been no CM’s appointment for them later

One such poor MLA is Vasupalli Ganesh, who won from TDP from Vizag South constituency and later joined YSRCP. The YSRCP corporators in Vizag are not allowing him to undertake any activities in his constituency.

The YSRCP leaders and cadre are not ready to accept Ganesh as their MLA even after two years. Moreover, the YSRCP has been divided into three groups in his constituency and rival two groups are working against Ganesh.

Ganesh enjoyed power and position when TDP was in power. He expected the same in YSRCP but shocked to face humiliation from his own party leaders and cadre

Reportedly, he is now planning to make a comeback to TDP but TDP leaders and cadre are resisting his re-entry as they are angry at him for ditching TDP when the party is in crisis.