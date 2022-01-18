After 18 years, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announce Divorce

Dhanush is one of the most promising actors of Tamil cinema and he got married to Superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa 18 years ago. The couple announced separation and Dhanush penned an emotional note making it official. Aishwaryaa is the elder daughter of Rajinikanth and she is a director, singer. The couple got married on November 18th 2004 and they are blessed with two songs: Yatra and Linga.

“18 years of togetherness, friends, couple as parents and well wishers to each other, the journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread Love” posted Dhanush. The young actor is now focused on Tollywood and he signed a couple of films. He commenced the shoot of Venky Atluri’s Sir that will release soon.