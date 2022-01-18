Megastar’s daughter makes her Divorce official

Telugu360 was the first to report that all is not well between Megastar Chiranjeevi’s younger daughter Sreeja and her actor husband Kalyaan Dhev. The entire Mega family maintained silence before the release of his second film Super Machi that released during this Sankranthi season. Sreeja’s Instagram profile was named Sreeja Kalyan and she updated it back to Sreeja Konidela making her divorce official. The duo is not in good terms for the past few months and they decided to part ways.

Sreeja and Kalyaan Dhev are blessed with a baby girl Navishka and she turned three recently. Sreeja is staying in a posh apartment in a gated community in Hyderabad along with her daughters. Chiranjeevi and his family members are tight-lipped about her divorce. Kalyaan Dhev is also done with the shoot of Kinnerasani which is gearing up for release soon.