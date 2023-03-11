TDP-PDF tie-up in MLC polls is to avoid division of anti-incumbency votes, says Naidu

Former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday made it clear that his party had an alliance with the PDF in the ongoing polls for the Teachers and the Graduates constituencies in the Legislative Council only to avoid division of anti-incumbency votes so that the outrageous YSRCP should not win the seats.

In an open letter to the voters in these elections, being held on Monday, Naidu felt that ever since the YSRCP came to power in the State, democracy has been continuously being subjected to virtual onslaught. As part of this attack, the ruling party, under the leadership of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, is resorting to turn the ongoing elections for the Graduates and Teachers constituencies in the Legislative Council as a farce, Naidu said in the open letter.

“I am writing this open letter to tell the public, particularly those who exercise their franchise in these polls, the developments that have become a serious threat to democracy,” the TDP supremo said. Observing that the TDP always believes that power means a prime responsibility and government means an opportunity to serve the public, Naidu said that the TDP always functioned keeping in view the needs of the people and the future of the youth.

“When TDP came to power in 2014, the TDP strived hard to get investments to the State facing several challenges and against heavy odds. We have created 10 lakh jobs both in public and private sector and also paid Rs 2,000 each as unemployment allowance to over 6 lakh youth thus standing by them,” Naidu recalled.

“We have experienced a large-scale irregularity by the YSRCP in the Local Bodies polls held two years ago. The candidates from the Opposition parties were not even allowed to file their nominations and that is how the ruling party misused its power,” he remarked.

“Thus, I want the people and the voters in these elections to act sensibly and with awareness to teach a fitting lesson to the YSRCP. We have witnessed how bogus votes were polled in Tirupati by poll and now the shameless YSRCP again wants to go in the same path,” Naidu said.