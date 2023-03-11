Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has now brought the Skill Development project issue onto the screen only to divert the public attention from his involvement in the murder case of his uncle, Y S Vivekananda Reddy, observed former MLA and senior TDP leader, Dhulipala Narendra Kumar.

Talking to media persons, Dhulipala Narendra Kumar asked if at all if there are any irregularities or even corruption in the Skill Development project, why the Chief Minister has been keeping silent for the past four years. Is Jagan dare enough to include the Siemens company as an accused in the CID inquiry, he questioned the government.

Dhulipala Narendra expressed surprise as to why the Andhra Pradesh CID, which named the Design Tech company and its Managing Director as accused based on the forensic audit report, excluded the Siemens. Also, why the Indian head of the Siemens, Sumas Bose, is not being questioned, he asked.

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, should answer as to how 2.94 lakh youth were given training at grassroots and 65,000 youth were provided job opportunities if the whole project is filled with corruption as is being alleged, Narendra said.

The Chief Minister and his team who have been alleging that money was diverted into the accounts of the TDP leaders are not giving the details like the names of the TDP leaders into whose accounts the money was diverted and how much, he pointed out.

Observing that the internal affairs of the Siemens are being attributed to the TDP by the AP CID only as a vengeful attitude, Narendra felt that the CID is holding selective and biased investigation in the Skill Development project case. This is only aimed at subjecting some leaders to political harassment, he noted.

The murder case of Vivekananda Reddy is a classic example that Jagan will make anyone as a victim to safeguard his own skin, Narendra remarked.