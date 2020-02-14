TDP responds on I-T raids, says YSRCP trying to malign Naidu’s image

The TDP on Friday accused the YSRCP of trying to malign the image of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu.

It alleged that the former personal secretary of Chanrababu Naidu, P Srinivas was harassed in the name of IT raids for five days.

It clarified that Srinivas was already relieved from Chandrababu Naidu’s office 9 months ago.

The TDP’s version on I-T raids is as follows:

While the IT officials said that Rs 2000 cr irregularities were noticed in the country, the YSR mafia has started false campaign that the amount was found at Srinivas and started blaming TDP.

In reality, the Jaganmohan Reddy government awarded the reverse tendering contract of Polavaram project to a company, which was raided by IT officials. The central govt also objected changing of contractors as the project works will be delayed and the same information was revealed in parliament.

However people are questioning how the Jagan govt awarded Polavaram and Veligonda reverse tendering projects to a company facing IT raids.

It may be noted that the CBI filed an affidavit asking the court not to give exemption from appearance of Jagan to CBI court as it will lead to influence the witnesses. Jaganmohan Reddy tarnished the image of Andhra Pradesh through his shell companies and money laundering at international level. A case was filed against Jaganmohan Reddy companies in international court of justice, Maritius.

Surprisingly Jaganmohan Reddy who is accused in Rs 43000 cr scam and involved in 11 cases resorting to mudslinging on Chandrababu Naidu.

While chandrababu Naidu’s family revealing their assets every year, why Jaganmohan Reddy family failed to reveal their assets. The YSR Congress leaders trying to tarnish the image of Chandrababu Naidu instead of questioning their leader.

The YS Rajasekhara Reddy instituted 26 inquiries on Chandrbabu Naidu but failed to prove the charges. Everyone knows that Chandrababu Naidu gave a call to abolish Rs 2000 and Rs 500 currency notes to curb corruption.

The Telugu Desam also appealed to the election commission to bear the expenditure of contesting candidates. Everyone knows that while the TDP is concentrating on Development and welfare, the YSR Congress has been resorting to corruption and blackmailing politics.

The Jaganmohan Reddy govt has been making false campaign on Chandrababu Naidu and TDP to divert the attention of people. First Jagan should come out with clean chit by completing the pending inquiry on the cases filed against him. The Telugu Desam pary has been strongly condemning the actions of Jagan mafia indulging in false campaign against the TDP.