AP Council Secretary disobeys Chairman again

AP Legislative Council is getting stuck into a bigger constitutional crisis. For a second time, Council Secretary Krishnamacharulu has disobeyed the orders of Council Chairman MA Sharif. The Secretary has refused to notify the formation of two Select Committees for 3 Capitals and cancellation of CRDA.

The Chairman has given 48-hour deadline which has expired tonight. The Secretary very boldly sent back the Select Committees files back to Chairman desk. The Secretary told the Chairman that it would not be possible to constitute the committees as per the rules once again.

With no choice left, the TDP has decided to give privilege notices to the Council Secretary. Also, the TDP MLCs are going to the court against Krishnamacharyulu for his injustice. Already, hundreds of petitions are being filed against the Jagan Reddy government on various issues. The advocate general is under heavy pressure.