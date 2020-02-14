Amit Shah prefers Fadnavis over Jagan!

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was made to wait for hours in Delhi to meet union home minister Amit Shah on Friday.

Jagan was asked to come at 7 pm to meet Amit Shah.

Jagan reached on time but he was made to wait till 9.30 pm.

Finally, Jagan was allowed to meet Amit Shah at 9.45 pm.

While Jagan was waiting outside, Amit Shah was holding meeting with Maharashtra former CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Amit Shah giving priority to a former CM over CM Jagan has become a topic of hot debate in political circles.

Jagan’s meeting with Amit Shah assumed significance in the backdrop of Jagan making a visit to Delhi for the second time in three days.

Jagan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on February 12. Though Jagan reportedly sought Amit Shah’s appointment on the same day, he failed to secure it and was given appointment for Friday.

According to YSRCP official sources, the prime agenda of Jagan’s meeting with Amit Shah was seeking Centre’s approval to AP government’s ‘three-capital formula’ and expediting the process for the dissolution of AP Legislative Council.