Watch: The World of Krishna and his Leela(s)

Director Ravikanth Perepu who made his debut in 2016 with ‘Kshanam’ is back after four years. This time Ravikanth has attempted a bold film titled ‘Krishna & His Leela.’ The teaser of it is unveiled by ‘Victory’ Venkatesh.

The visuals introduce us to Krishna, a middle aged guy who gets into relationship in wrong times. Played by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, he romances Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor and Shalini Vadnikatti.

The teaser has many lip-locks and romantic scenes which adds spice and the hero is diplomatically lustful towards the ladies.

But it’s the last scene, the film’s plot partially gets disclosed. This might be all about insecure-love.

Sricharan Pakala’s sufi music is the best attraction of the visuals.

Hero Rana Daggubati is presenting ‘Krishna & his Leela’ while Suresh Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures banners are producing it