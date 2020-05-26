TDP virtual Mahanadu on Wednesday and Thursday

The annual 2-day Mahanadu of Telugu Desam Party, coinciding with party founder N.T. Rama Rao’s birthday, will be held on Wednesday and Thursday. Arrangements were made for over 25,000 party activists and leaders to take part in online massive meet through Zoom conferencing and other platforms.

Former Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa said that many more TDP activists and sympathisers will view Mahanadu on Youtube live link and also other social media sources. He recalled how NTR used to conduct Mahanadu at Tirupati during his time and, over the years, the annual meet has emerged as something like a big festival for the party activists all over.

Mr. Chinarajappa said that there would be a total of 52 speakers in Mahanadu which would pass about 13 resolutions – nine for Andhra Pradesh and four for Telangana. The online Mahanadu became necessary because of the Coronavirus restrictions and this was going to be a revolution all over the country as TDP was conducting a massive meeting virtually.

The former minister appealed to the TDP cadres to take part in the Mahanadu enthusiastically and make it a grand success.