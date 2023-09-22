Making it clear that the High Court verdict will not deter the TDP from moving ahead, party state unit president, K Atchen Naidu, said on Friday that the party will continue its fight against the atrocious rule of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Atchen Naidu told media persons at the party headquarters here that the CID sought Chandrababu’s custody only to delay his bail and to cause some inconvenience to him. Pointing out that though in the past 12 days after Chandrababu is taken into custody the CID could not decide on any aspect , Atchen Naidu stated that the Chief Minister is under the false impression that the TDP will get disheartened if Chandrababu is kept in jail.

“It is nothing new to the TDP to convert crises into advantages,” Atchen Naidu observed. He is under the impression that the High Court judge who dismissed the quash petition has not taken the background and other details of the case into consideration. Nowhere the judge has mentioned whether corruption has taken place in it or not, he added.

The judge made it amply clear that since the remand issue is included in the quash petition and when the petition itself is rejected the issue of rejecting the remand will not come into consideration separately, Atchen Naidu pointed out. Responding to the appeal of the advocates of Chandrababu seeking bail as many accused have already been granted bail in the Skill Development case, the Judge said that since bail application has not been moved this does not apply now, the TDP state unit president stated.

The legal wing of the TDP is going through the High Court judgment in detail and the party will certainly knock the door of the higher court to seek justice, Atchen Naidu maintained. He felt that Jagan is deliberately adopting a vengeful attitude towards the TDP.

The project has come into effect due to Chandrababu’s vision and taking advantage of it several Telugu youth got employment in various countries and are earning lakhs of rupees, the TDP state unit president noted. The whole country is now detesting Jagan for resorting to vengeance against such a leader, Atchen Naidu said, adding that the TDP will not lose faith in the judiciary.