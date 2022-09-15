TDP women chief faults Mahila Commission chief meeting DGP

TDP women wing – Telugu Mahila – president and former MLA, Vangalapudi Anitha, on Thursday dared DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy to take action on the complaint given by AP State Mahila Commission chairperson, Vasireddy Padma.

Anitha said that Vasireddy Padma had met the DGP and lodged a complaint against the social media posts on Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife Bharathi. She wondered why Padma needed to be the chairperson of the Women Commission to lodge complaints in favour of the chief minister’s wife. She said that Padma had downgraded her position by this act.

She said that when the women commission chairperson was going to meet the DGP, we thought that she would discuss issues of protection to women in the state. But, she had disappointed everyone by giving a complaint to the DGP on behalf of the chief minister’s wife, Anitha said.

A YSRCP activist resorted to sexual harassment against a six-year old girl and the Mahila Commission chairperson did not raise this issue before the DGP, Anitha pointed out. According to the report of the National Crime Records, atrocities against women in the State are very high and at least 17,000 women fell victim to this kind of molestation, she stated.

Is it not shameful that she did not make any complaint on these issues but only pointed out the trivial issue of some posts on the Chief Minister’s wife, the TDP leader asked. “The Mahila Commission chairperson, who should discharge her duties above any political considerations, is unethically supporting a particular political outfit”, Anitha maintained.

Why is she silent when some highly objectionable comments were made against Bhuvaneswari, the daughter of the late NT Rama Rao, she questioned. When the former minister, Kodali Nani, made some offensive remarks against women, Padma did not respond though several women in different parts of the State approached the police, she stated.

“We will not remain silent if such a situation continues and the prestige of women is degraded. The ruling party leaders, including the Chief Minister, do not dare to face the public without tight security,” the TDP leader stated.