Dhanush Nene Vasthunna Teaser looks Terrific and Horrifying

Following the phenomenal box office and critical response to his Thiruchitrambalam, leading Tamil actor Dhanush will next be seen in the highly anticipated Naane Varuvean. The film will also be released in Telugu as “Nene Vasthunna.” Allu Aravind presents the Telugu version under the banner of Geetha Arts.

The thrilling visuals will undoubtedly send shivers down your spine as the Veera Soora song plays in the background. In this film, Dhanush plays both the protagonist and the antagonist. The director, Selva Raghavan, surprised everyone with riveting looks in the teaser. Overall, everyone was impressed by the teaser’s bloodied action, Dhanush’s looks, and Yuvan Shankar Raja’s heart thumping score.

The audience was left speechless and with many unanswered questions. Makers leaving no stone unturned in bringing out the film to audiences everywhere. This riveting teaser surely helps the film to reach masses.

Produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu’s V Creations banner, the upcoming film will mark the reunion of the two-time National Award-winning actor with his filmmaker-brother Selvaraghavan after nearly a decade since they last worked in Mayakkam Enna in 2011.

The film will also reportedly see Dhanush in dual roles, with Selvaraghavan also set to be sharing screen space alongside his brother for the first time in a film, while Meyaadha Maan and Bigil fame Indhuja Ravichandran and Elli AvrRam have been cast as the female leads.