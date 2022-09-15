Jagan presses for 3 capitals, says Amaravati is only one part of AP

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday asserted that decentralization is the only way for all round development. He further said, ‘From setting up of village and ward secretariats to doubling the districts to 26, we have all seen the wonders of decentralization. In fact, today Andhra is leading by example because of our government’s doorstep delivery of services. Even during calamities, the welfare delivery mechanism has worked effectively because of this very reason.’

The chief minister spoke in the Assembly on the first day during the short discussion on decentralisation of governance. He said that Visakhapatnam would be developed as the capital on par with other capitals with an investment of less than Rs 10,000 crore. He further said that this investment is less than 10 per cent of the estimate of the previous government to build the perceived capital city in Amaravati.

Elaborating further, Jagan said, ‘The State, in our view, is the entire stretch of 1.62 lakh sq km and not just the 8 km stretch of Amaravati. The state consists of 3.96 crore acres and not just 50,000 acres. The state is not just about farmers in Amaravati but also about all those who are Rythu Bharosa beneficiaries.’

The Chief Minister criticised the Opposition and ‘Yellow Media’ and dubbed their hue and cry as nothing but a sham and sheer opportunism. He said, ‘This so-called protest is not for the development of SCs, STs, BCs or Minorities but to safeguard the interests of the wealthy class.’ Attacking the Opposition further, Jagan said,

‘There isn’t much of a difference between the State budget of the previous and the current government then why didn’t the previous government launch programmes like Amma Vodi, YSR Asara, Cheyutha, Rythu Bharosa and give Rs 1.65 lakh crores DBT (direct benefit transfer) under various schemes? We have been able to do this because of our sheer commitment and priority. While welfare of the weaker sections is our priority, the welfare of only a section of society is the priority of Chandrababu Naidu,’ Jagan asked.

The chief minister said, ‘the Gang of Four has been spreading false notions and wants to concentrate on development in only one region and that’s why they are writing highly biased and opinionated stories.’

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that ‘Decentralization policy has been adopted by the Government and will be implemented efficiently. I am not against any region. I am not saying I will take anything away from Amaravati but two more capitals will be added for the development of other regions too.’