Konidela Pro: The Most Trolled Production House

Konidela Production Company is the production house owned by Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan. All the films of Chiranjeevi are presented by Konidela Pro. Mega fans wonder who is maintaining the social media pages of the production house. None of the updates of the films produced by Konidela Pro are posted on time. God Father is the next big film of Chiranjeevi and the film is hitting the screens on October 5th. Right from the teaser to the posters and the song teaser, none of them are released on time.

There would be updates posted about the release of the teaser or the song. But these songs or teasers are delayed due to technical glitches. After keeping the Mega fans in waiting mode, they are released after a considerable delay. Right from Mega fans to the Tollywood audience, everyone is badly trolling the production house. Earlier, UV Creations was the most trolled production house by Tollywood fans. Now, Konidela Production Company overtook UV Creations and emerged as the most trolled production house of Telugu cinema.