Nora Fatehi grilled for Six Hours in an Extortion Case

Nora Fatehi has been facing allegations in the 200 Cr money laundering case of Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police grilled Nora Fatehi for six hours today. Yesterday, another Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned for eight hours yesterday. Nora Fatehi was questioned about the expensive gifts that the actress received including an expensive car. Nora Fatehi is summoned for the second time and she appeared before the cops.

Bobby, the brother-in-law of Nora Fatehi agreed that he was gifted a BMW that costed Rs 65 lakhs by Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Bobby too was questioned by the Delhi cops. Nora Fatehi said that she never met Sukesh Chandrasekhar or Pinky Irani but she was in touch with him on WhatsApp. Her chats were decoded after which the EOW officials questioned her. Nora Fatehi was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate officials in this case.