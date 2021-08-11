TDP’s master plan to revive itself in Rayalaseema

The opposition TDP is gambling big on Rayalaseema. It is now planning to take up the issues pertaining to Rayalaseema in a big way and is trying to revive the party through these agitations. The party is trying to highlight the drinking and irrigation related issues pertaining to Rayalaseema. The TDP plan is to tag Prakasam and Nellore districts to Rayalaseema and raise common issues.

On July 23, the TDP leaders of these six districts (four from Rayalaseema, Prakasam and Nellore) met at Kurnool to discuss the common problems of the region. They have also decided to intensify the struggle for the speedy completion of the irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region. Accordingly, the TDP leaders visited Malyala to inspect the progress of the Handri Neeva project and took out a rally from Sunnipenta to Srisailam.

Rayalaseema is quite important for the TDP. Rayalaseema has 54 assembly seats. In the 2019 elections, the TDP could win just three seats. The leaders who have managed to win are Chandrababu Naidu from Kuppam, Nandamuri Balakrishna from Hindupur and Payyavula Keshav from Uravakonda. Weaning Rayalaseema back from the YSRCP is very important if the TDP has to come back to power in 2024. Hence the party is working hard to regain its lost glory in the Rayalaseema region.

The party is planning to raise issues pertaining to Rayalaseema in a big way and is trying to expose the failures of the YSRCP government in respect of Rayalaseema. This agitation, the TDP feels, will help the TDP regain its lost glory. Interestingly, as of now, the cadre looks quite dispirited. But the TDP hopes that as the agitation gains momentum, the cadre will become energised and the party regains its strength. Ministers KE Prabhakar, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Kalwa Srinivasulu are spearheading this movement.