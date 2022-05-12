Team F3 takes a Wise Decision

The governments of the Telugu states announced flexible ticket pricing for biggies that are heading for release in the coming months. The government of Telangana announced a price cap and the government of AP has been issuing new GOs before the release of every film. This turned out to be a barrier for several films. The audience watched RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 in theatres despite the price hike. Some of the audience stayed calm and skipped watching films in theatres because of the high ticket pricing. The openings for Sarkaru Vaari Paata too are not so strong and the high ticket pricing is one of the reasons.

F3 is the last biggie of summer and the film is gearing up for May 27th release. The trailer received a top-class response from the audience and F3 seems to be a perfect watch for the family crowds during this summer season. The makers and the team of F3 decided not to hike the ticket prices after they reviewed the footfalls for the recent films. There would be no ticket hike for F3 and the film will release with regular ticket pricing in AP and Telangana. An official announcement from the team will be made soon.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, F3 is a comic entertainer and the film has Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen in the lead roles. Dil Raju is the producer and Devi Sri Prasad composed the music and background score.