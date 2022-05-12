Suriya’s surprise in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram?

Critically acclaimed top actor Suriya has done many interesting attempts in the recent times. The actor is all set to share the screen space with top actor Kamal Haasan in Vikram which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is carrying terrific expectations and is announced for June 3rd release. Suriya is said to be seen in a cameo in this action thriller that also has Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the other lead roles. Suriya will be seen in a small and interesting role in Vikram.

Suriya also completed shooting for his part recently in Chennai and he will be seen during the climax of Vikram. Suriya will also be attending the audio release event of Vikram on May 15th in Chennai. Vikram is produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and Anirudh scored the music. A video of Kamal Haasan and Suriya from the sets of Vikram is going viral but the makers are yet to issue an official clarification that Suriya will be seen in a cameo in Vikram.