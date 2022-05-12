RS Polls on June 10 in AP, TS

The Rajya Sabha elections in the two Telugu states would be held on June 10. The Election Commission would issue notification on May 24.

The EC had announced the schedule for holding biennial elections to the 57 Rajya Sabha seats spread over 15 states. Andhra Pradesh would have an election for four seats while Telangana would have polls for 2 seats.

Suresh Prabhu, Y S Chowdary, T G Venkatesh and V Vijayasai Reddy from Andhra Pradesh, D Srinivas and Capt V Lakshmikanatha Rao from Telangana are retiring on June 21. The election is to fill these vacancies.

In Andhra Pradesh, it is almost clear that the ruling YSR Congress would send its retiring member V Vijayasai Reddy for another term. The YSR Congress would get another three seats now being vacated by the BJP.

Sources say that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had cleared the name of Beeda Mastan Rao from Nellore for the second vacancy, followed by senior advocate and film producer Niranjan Reddy for the third seat. Sources further say that the chief minister had cleared the candidature of industrialist Gautham Adani’s wife Priti Adani for the fourth vacancy.

The chief minister had tried the candidature of film actor and former union minister K Chiranjeevi for the Rajya Sabha post. However, Chiranjeevi smoothly rejected the offer stating that he is now out of politics and doesn’t want to enter politics once again.