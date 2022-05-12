Budget Discussions for Ram Charan’s Next

Ram Charan is completely focused on Shankar’s film which is a pan-Indian attempt. The makers are in plans to release the film during summer 2023. As the film has major breaks between each schedule, Ram Charan is in plans to start one more project. His next film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who directed Jersey. The Hindi version of the film ended up as a disappointment and there are speculations that Ram Charan is not in a mood to take up Gowtam’s film which is untrue.

Gowtam is working on the script and the film is said to be an action entertainer that has a fictional backdrop. The final budget of the film along with the actors and technicians are currently locked. UV Creations and NVR Cinema are the producers. The film will head for a pan-Indian release and hence several Bollywood actors are considered. The discussion on the final budget is currently happening. The shoot is expected to commence later this year. Gowtam is currently working on the final draft of the script.