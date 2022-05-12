Will AP govt give posting to AB Venkateswara Rao?

Senior IPS officer of the 1989 batch has been making rounds in the AP secretariat waiting for the government to give him fresh posting. He has made two visits to the secretariat in the last fortnight after the Supreme Court’s direction in late April.

The senior IPS officer is under suspension since February 2021 on charges of irregularities in purchase of communication equipment to the police intelligence wing during the TDP regime between 2015 and 2019. He was the head of the state intelligence wing during Chandrababu Naidu regime.

Rao was also served show cause notices during this suspension period for violation of service rules. He was accused of addressing the media without prior permission from the government as a member of the All India Services.

However, his suspension was quashed by the AP high court, which was challenged by the State government in the supreme court. The apex court too squashed the state government petition on the ground that suspension cannot be continued for more than two years.

Following this, A B Venkateswara Rao visited the Velagapudi secretariat on April 29 and requested chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma to give him posting in the light of the supreme court direction. He also submitted a copy of the supreme court order.

It was said that the chief secretary had told him that he would start the process to give him a new post. However, as there was no response from the chief secretary, the senior police officer visited the secretariat once again on Wednesday to meet the chief secretary and renew his demand.

Sources say that the chief secretary had asked the senior IPS officer, who is now in the rank of the DG, to wait in the room. As Venkateswara Rao was waiting in the hall, the chief secretary had reportedly left his office without meeting him.

The big question now is will the state government give posting to this senior police officer? Well, one has to wait and watch.