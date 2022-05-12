Top Filmmaker responds to Mahesh’s Bollywood Comments

The other day, Superstar Mahesh Babu said that Bollywood can’t afford him and his focus stays on Telugu films. The actor was repeatedly asked about his Bollywood debut during his recent interviews after which the actor responded to the above. Veteran director Mahesh Bhatt’s brother Mukesh Bhatt responded for the comments made by Mahesh Babu.

“I respect Mahesh Babu from where he comes from. He has enough talent and he took years to reach the place where he stands now. There is nothing wrong with his comments on Bollywood. If Bollywood is not working as per his expectations, there is nothing wrong. Wishing Mahesh Babu all the best. There is no fixed price in the industry. The fee changes from person to person” told Mukesh Bhatt. Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata released today. He will soon work with Trivikram in a family entertainer after which he will team up with SS Rajamouli.