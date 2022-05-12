Buzz: Samuthirakani delays Pawan Kalyan’s Next?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan signed the remake of the Tamil film Vinodaya Sitham and the film was planned to commence shoot in May. Critically acclaimed actor Samuthirakani is on the board to direct the film and the project is now delayed. Samuthirakani is one of the busiest South Indian actors and he signed back-to-back films. His dairy is full till the first half of 2022. When Trivikram wanted Samuthirakani to direct the remake of Vinodaya Sitham, he could not say no. At the same time, his acting commitments did not let him focus on the remake.

With Samuthirakani busy with his films, Pawan Kalyan decided to complete the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Samuthirakani will shift his focus on the project in June and the shoot commences in July. Top writer Sai Madhav Burra is working on the dialogue version of the remake for now. Pawan Kalyan and Sai Tej will play the lead roles in this untitled film. Zee Studios, Pawan Kalyan Creative Works and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers.