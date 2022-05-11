Advertisement

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Movie Review

2:00 AM – Director finally ties the story to burning issue in India – Loans to sharks.

First half report :

Decent first half with two Superb songs. Maheshbabu has excelled in comedy and Styling. The thread with Keerthy Suresh works. Storywise there isn’t much creative work out there . Parasuram’s dialogues are good. Interval fight at the beach appeal to fans

1:30 AM Beach fight. Shabby VFX work.

1:25 AM In what seems to be a trivial reason, Mahesh goes all the way to India. Face-off with villain – Samudrakhani

1:15 AM Confrontation with Kalavathy, which takes Mahesh to India.

1:00 AM Kalavathy song. Well shot with decent steps.

12:50 AM Mahesh comes across Keerti Suresh I his business. Interesting track between lead actors. Good to see Mahesh in his natural flow after a long time!!

12:45 AM Penny song. Mahesh runs Mahi Financial Corp and goes after debt collection aggressively.

12:35 AM Mahesh stylish entrance in an action episode.

12:30 AM Movie starts with auction scene due to unfortunate circumstances. His dad leaves with only 1 rupee coin.

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s next outing ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is all set for a grand theatrical release Today May 11th. The trailer wasa feast for the fans and audience. ‘You can steal my love, you can steal my friendship but you cannot steal my money’ defines the characterization of Mahesh Babu in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ movie. The entire film bets big on the characterization of Mahesh Babu. Sarkaru Vaari Paata also promises sensible entertainment. Let us see how this film has shaped up..

