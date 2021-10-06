Team PK’s Vizag survey results shock YSRCP?

Despite a string of electoral successes and a weak and emaciated opposition, if one thought that everything is hunky-dory in the ruling YSRCP, then think again. There is seething discontent in the party and both the people and the party workers are none too happy with the way things are going in the YSRCP. Surprised? But, this is what the preliminary report of the Team Prashant Kishore is saying.

Members of Team PK, who are currently surveying in Vizag, have brought to the fore these startling facts. The public image of the YSRCP MLAs and MPs is quite poor and there is a lot of discontent among the party cadre and the grassroots leaders over the way the nominated posts were given. There are several questions about the working style of the party leaders.

More importantly, there is lot of disenchantment with Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy’s style of functioning. Almost all the YSRCP leaders had complained against Vijaysai Reddy. Reportedly there were complaints galore about his shady land deals and irregularities. There is a talk that he has emerged as the all-in-all for the YSRCP.

Sources say that the Team PK will collate the data and prepare a comprehensive report that would be submitted to YS a Jagan. This report will form the basis of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s corrective actions for the future. Sources say that PK will guide and decide the party’s future course in the next two years.