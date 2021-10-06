AP Government has one more shock for Telugu Cinema

The ticket pricing GO that is issued by the government of Andhra Pradesh turned out to be a barrier for the films of Tollywood. Several attempts have been made by the celebrities but the revised GO is yet to be released and implemented. The government of Andhra Pradesh shocked Tollywood hinting about the movie ticketing portal for films soon. The coronavirus cases came down remarkably in most of the states and they are reopened completely. The AP government continues to implement 50 percent occupancy and night curfews.

Tollywood predicted that these restrictions would be lifted from October so that the Dasara releases would benefit well. As per the update, AP government will continue the night curfew and 50 percent occupancy for theatres for the entire month of October. This will be a huge shock for the films that are releasing during this holiday season. For films like Love Story and Republic, there is a huge dent for the collections in Andhra Pradesh because of these restrictions. Its high time for the government of Andhra Pradesh to rethink their decision as the exhibition industry is already left in a huge crisis.