Can YS Jagan remove these three ministers from the cabinet?

The talk of a massive overhaul of the council of ministers is the toast of the season in the YSRCP these days in Andhra Pradesh. Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy, a close relative of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has already stated that every minister, including himself, could be replaced. This has heightened the feverish debate over the cabinet reshuffle.

But, will it be a complete overhaul? Will all the ministers be sent packing? Will YS Jagan gather courage to ruffle the feathers of three party biggies – Botsa Satyanarayana in North Andhra, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy from Chittoor and Buggana Rajendranath Reddy from Kurnool?

The buzz in the YSRCP is that Jagan may not touch these three ministers as they are too powerful and can upset Jagan’s apple cart if they are removed from the cabinet. Both Botsa and Peddireddy can cause an earthquake in their respective districts if they are removed. Buggana is very important in Jagan’s scheme of things. There is a general feeling that no other person can match Buggana’s skills in managing the state’s financial situation. Sources say that other ministers like Kodali Nani, Anil Yadav, Perni Nani, Kanna Babu and Dharmana Krishna Das could face an uncertain future, but not these three ministers.