Teenmaar Mallanna sent to Chanchalguda jail, padayatra halted!

Teenmaar Mallanna was shifted to Chanchalguda jail on Saturday (today) after Secunderabad court remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

He was arrested by Chilakalaguda police station on Friday in a late night secret operation and produced in the court on Saturday.

Teenmaar Mallanna was arrested on charges of demanding Rs 30 lakh money from astrologer Lakshmikanth Sharma and threatened to kill him if he fails to pay the amount.

Sharma filed a complaint with police stating that Mallanna uploaded fake news on his Q News YouTube channel about his astrology and when he approached him to remove those videos he demanded Rs 30 lakh.

However, Mallanna’s arrest exactly a day before his padayatra in Telangana from August 29 to expose the failures of TRS government fuelled allegations that KCR was behind this entire episode in arresting him and block his padayatra in Telangana.

Through Q News channel, Teenmaar Mallanna has been aggressively taking on KCR, KTR and their family members and exposing the corruption of ministers and TRS MLAs and other TRS leaders every day.

Astrologer Sharma filed a police complaint in April this year based on which Mallanna was arrested after four months.

Surprisingly, KTR reacted on Teenmaar Mallanna’s news channel for the first time while addressing a press conference in Telangana Bhavan on Friday afternoon.

Without taking Teenmaar Mallanna’s name, KTR said some journalists are abusing KCR and his family members in the name of freedom of press and the law will take its own course on such persons.

Surprisingly, within hours of KTR’s comments on Friday, Mallanna was arrested late night on Friday.

Chilakalaguda police have sought 7-day remand of Mallana for questioning in this case.

Various journalist organisations in Telangana strongly condemned arrest of Mallanna alleging that TRS government is trying to scuttle the voice of journalists and media organisation who question TRS government’s corruption and failures in the past seven years.

Contesting as an Independent candidate in the recent Graudate MLC election in March this yeear, Teenmaar Mallanna gave a tough fight to TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, though Mallanna lost the election.