Fahadh Faasil’s look from Pushpa Unveiled

Critically acclaimed Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil will be playing the lead antagonist in Allu Arjun’s pan-Indian attempt Pushpa that is directed by Sukumar. The makers unveiled the look of Fahadh Faasil and he plays the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, a cop in this high voltage actioner. Fahadh Faasil is spotted with a bald head in the released poster. He will head for a fight with Allu Arjun who plays a lorry driver exporting red sandalwood in the forests of Chittoor district.

The shoot of Pushpa reached the final stages and the makers announced that the film will head for a Christmas release. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Pushpa is high on expectations.