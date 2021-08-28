A major shuffle in September Releases

The fever about the third wave of coronavirus is back and is gripping the nation. The government of Andhra Pradesh is expected to issue a new revised GO about the ticket pricing after the Tollywood celebrities meet YS Jaganmohan Reddy. The meeting is postponed to the first week of September as YS Jagan left for a holiday. Gopichand’s Seetimaarr was announced for September 3rd but the film’s release is now pushed to a later date. The makers informed the distributors about the same last night.

The film may hit the screens on September 10th if the GO gets issued. Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story which was planned for September 10th will now release on September 24th. The release of some other films are planned and the release dates will be announced after the first week of September. On the other side, September will have the direct digital release of Nani’s Tuck Jagadish and Nithiin’s Maestro.

Dasara is packed with releases and several announcements are made. Balakrishna’s Akhanda, Maha Samudram, Most Eligible Bachelor, Konda Polam and Rowdy Boys will release during the Dasara holiday season.